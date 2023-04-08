Gratus Capital LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after buying an additional 2,000,358 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $61,128,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,419,000 after purchasing an additional 922,070 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 217.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 979,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,467,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after purchasing an additional 616,012 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.53. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

