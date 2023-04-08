Gratus Capital LLC Has $360,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.48 and its 200-day moving average is $120.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

