Gratus Capital LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of COOP opened at $41.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.88. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $988,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,713,626.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,752,470. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on COOP. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

