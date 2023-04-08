iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $99.50 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $104.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.48.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.