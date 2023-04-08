Gratus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.68.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

