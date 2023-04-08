EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 27,005 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EGP. Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.30.

NYSE EGP opened at $164.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $217.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.90%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

