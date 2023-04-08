Gratus Capital LLC Buys 74,350 Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,350 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC owned 1.48% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 19,790 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of INFI stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
INFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
