Gratus Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average is $114.62. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

