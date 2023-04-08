Gratus Capital LLC Has $617,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $154.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.00 and a 200-day moving average of $150.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

