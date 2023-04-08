13,259 Shares in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RXO opened at $18.32 on Friday. RXO, Inc. has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RXO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on RXO in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on RXO in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.62.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

