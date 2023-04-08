Gratus Capital LLC Sells 47,484 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,484 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIM opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $71.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.12.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 87.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $6.40 dividend. This represents a $25.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 147.21%. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.60 to $30.40 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

