Gratus Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ADP opened at $216.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.