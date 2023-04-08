Gratus Capital LLC Has $534,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $203.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $226.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

