Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.1% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

