Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 100 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in BlackRock by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.85.

Shares of BLK opened at $656.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $685.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $680.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

