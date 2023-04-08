Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after acquiring an additional 816,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,929,391,000 after buying an additional 319,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after buying an additional 354,513 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,149,000 after buying an additional 29,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,525,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

ACN stock opened at $281.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $344.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

