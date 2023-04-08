Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $80.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

