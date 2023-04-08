Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $960,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,337,000 after buying an additional 11,259,955 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after buying an additional 3,716,523 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,837.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,379,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,780,000 after buying an additional 3,205,194 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,288,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,381,000 after buying an additional 2,784,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.41. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.