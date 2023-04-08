Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 629 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 64.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,264 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,332,000 after acquiring an additional 752,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,419,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after acquiring an additional 445,642 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,230,979,000 after acquiring an additional 355,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $134.42 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

