Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Invests $306,000 in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $103.61.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

