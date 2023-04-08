RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RLI by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,518,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RLI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RLI by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in RLI by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 692,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,850,000 after purchasing an additional 46,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in RLI by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 591,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,607,000 after purchasing an additional 188,160 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $130.95 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $100.96 and a 1 year high of $140.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.29.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. RLI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $360.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Michael E. Angelina acquired 213 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,089.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

