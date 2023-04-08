Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,815 shares of company stock worth $5,776,530. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Mizuho increased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.