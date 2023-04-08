Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.73.

Insider Activity

Cintas Stock Performance

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $451.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

