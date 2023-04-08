BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,837 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 300.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after buying an additional 987,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $22,321,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $16,152,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE BWA opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,129,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,129,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.