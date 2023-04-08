Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Newmont were worth $15,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Newmont by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Down 0.0 %

NEM opened at $52.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -296.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.06.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.