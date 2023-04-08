PDS Planning Inc Invests $49,000 in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 231,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth about $53,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth about $34,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 2,194.4% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 447,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 428,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new position in Nomura during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura Price Performance

Shares of NMR stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.64. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $4.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

About Nomura

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.