13,942 Shares in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,968,000 after acquiring an additional 459,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,133,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 337,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 101,323 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Korea Electric Power Trading Up 0.1 %

About Korea Electric Power

KEP stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25.

(Get Rating)

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.