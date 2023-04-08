PDS Planning Inc Has $153,000 Stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc owned about 0.10% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PYZ opened at $81.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.58 and a 200-day moving average of $82.49. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $104.31. The company has a market cap of $153.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

