Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cinemark by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Cinemark by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.28. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $599.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.47 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 84.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

