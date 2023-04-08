Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Position Raised by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 103.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,323,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Boston Properties by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 43,292 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Boston Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,281,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,076,000 after buying an additional 82,441 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BXP opened at $53.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.13. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $128.98.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.72.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.