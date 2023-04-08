Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HSBC lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 4.3 %

About Alibaba Group

NYSE BABA opened at $102.74 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day moving average of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $272.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

