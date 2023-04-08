Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 819 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 103.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 29.1% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 59,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

