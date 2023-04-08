Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $225.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

