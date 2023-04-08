Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $558,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,536,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $319,332,000 after purchasing an additional 182,027 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 105,226 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 63,351 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:V opened at $225.99 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $425.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.82.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.