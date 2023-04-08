Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 918.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in NiSource by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 625,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 429,503 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 22.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 51,366 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NiSource by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 435,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 315,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

NiSource Stock Performance

NI stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

