Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 3,949 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 467,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,486,000 after buying an additional 18,866 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 265,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,854,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 76,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.24.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 3.8 %

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $108.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $137.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

