SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66,752 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

GLDM opened at $39.83 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90.

