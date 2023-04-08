PDS Planning Inc Sells 516 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

PDS Planning Inc decreased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

