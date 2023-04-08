PDS Planning Inc Buys Shares of 3,004 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,618,000 after purchasing an additional 438,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after purchasing an additional 363,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,426,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,023,000 after purchasing an additional 235,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $71.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60. The stock has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

