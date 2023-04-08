PDS Planning Inc Invests $224,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,724 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 47,141,587 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,858,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,864 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,392,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,285,000 after acquiring an additional 85,810 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,764,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,978,000 after acquiring an additional 121,580 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

ESGU stock opened at $90.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average of $86.70. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $100.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

