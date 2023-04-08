PDS Planning Inc Sells 138 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

PDS Planning Inc cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $222,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVS opened at $96.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.63. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $212.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $3.4694 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

