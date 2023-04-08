PDS Planning Inc Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $155.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

