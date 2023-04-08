PDS Planning Inc Grows Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGV. Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,746,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 143,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 29,016 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,855,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 113,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

