PDS Planning Inc Sells 240 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $136.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.27. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.70.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

