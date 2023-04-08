PDS Planning Inc Takes $305,000 Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Motco acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $88.17 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $99.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average is $80.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONY. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

