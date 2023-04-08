Arden Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.23.

COF opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

