Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 33.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE APH opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.91. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

See Also

