Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 17,501 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 136.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,501 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

MSI opened at $283.46 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $286.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.36. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.67.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.