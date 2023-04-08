Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 15.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.45.

Insider Activity

Sempra Energy Price Performance

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SRE opened at $155.34 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.53.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.90%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

