Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,302 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 38,292 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $13,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DVN opened at $52.91 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.